CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis Renner fired back at fans on social media over the weekend after some took issue with her interview with 2023 Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley, when she called the tournament a "hometown event," despite him being a Vermont native.

Bradley, who is originally from Woodstock, Vermont, broke the tournament record at the Travelers Championship on Sunday with his 2-under 68 finish to win his sixth PGA Tour event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

"What does it mean to be a winner at your hometown event?" Renner asked an emotional Bradley.

RORY MCILROY RIPS TPC RIVER HIGHLANDS AS 'OBSOLETE' COURSE AFTER TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP'S LOW SCORES

"This is for all the kids that grew up in New England, gotta sit through the winters and watch other people play golf," the 37-year-old pro responded.

"I just am so proud to win this tournament. Traveler’s and everybody involved puts on a first class tournament. It’s been like this for a decade, and I’m just so proud to be the winner here."

However, fans on Twitter took issue with Renner’s description of a "hometown event."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"STRONGLY object to ‘hometown event’ … he is from a different state," one user tweeted.

Renner fired back, responding to the tweet and pointing out that Bradley is from the New England area.

"Oookay everyone can calm down. This is the only regular PGA TOUR event in New England that comes every year," she said in a tweet.

"Keegan has been coming here since he was 10-years-old and always considered it his home event because it was the closest to his home. Can we not just have nice things??

Bradley, a New England sports fan himself, acknowledged how "lucky" he felt to have the support of the local fans.

"It’s been unbelievable. I’m so lucky and so thankful to be from this New England area and I just can’t believe — this feels like a dream."

Bradley became the first New Englander to win the title since Connecticut’s J.J. Henry in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.