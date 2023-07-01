U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers in Pennsylvania intercepted a gallon of codeine syrup disguised as vegetable glycerin.

CBP officials announced the discovery of the opioid Friday. The shipment, which came from the United Kingdom, was bound for an address in Philadelphia.

The package arrived in the U.S. on June 13. CBP officers seized the parcel on June 15, when they discovered six suspicious 17-ounce bottles that were labeled as vegetable glycerin.

"The bottles contained a thick, syrupy liquid that field-tested positive for the properties of codeine, an opioid and schedule III controlled substance that requires a physician’s prescription in the United States," the CBP explained in a press release.

"Codeine has a high rate of abuse as a recreation drug, but one that poses potential health concerns," the agency added. "Abusers mix codeine syrup with alcohol or non-alcoholic beverages into a concoction known on the street as purple drank, cough syrup, lean, or sizzurp."

After the discovery, the CBP tipped off Homeland Security Investigations agents to investigate the matter further.

A CBP official credited his agency for handling the interception diligently.

"Intercepting this illicit shipment of codeine syrup is further proof of Customs and Border Protection officers continued commitment to keeping our communities safe by diligently searching for illicit and dangerous products imported in international parcels," Rene Ortega, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia, said in a statement.

The incident is being actively investigated by federal authorities. There is no additional information at this time.