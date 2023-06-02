Catholic theologian and former priest Jonathan Morris is pleading with the Los Angeles Dodgers not to be "hijacked by fringe elements" after the sports team honored drag queens that dress up as nuns to mock religion.

The LA Dodgers initially announced they would honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at a June 16 event but pulled out after receiving backlash from Christians. The decision was later reversed after LA Pride said they would no longer participate in Pride Night and the drag group was reinvited. Now, Christians nationwide are speaking out against their decision.

"Pride, personal identity (and) respect... has nothing to do with beating up another religion or beating up somebody else who disagrees with you even on something as deep and personal as sexual identity," Morris told "The Story" on Thursday. "...This lands directly on the shoulders of the Dodgers management...Don't be hijacked by fringe elements. It's pretty simple. It's a call to leadership, and leadership has not been present."

EXCLUSIVE: BISHOP BARRON CALLS FOR DODGERS BOYCOTT, CITING TEAM'S SUPPORT OF ANTI-CATHOLIC DRAG QUEEN GROUP

The former Catholic priest contrasted the difference between protesting democratically and protesting in a way that disrespects other religions.

"The fringe elements of these activists, LGBTQ+, have really taken away from ... a Christian value of respect and of tolerance of all people and they've turned it into something very, very different, like this situation with the Dodgers, in which there are people who are pretending they are nuns and are being absolutely offensive to another religion," he said. "That's not tolerance."

The president of CatholicVote, one of the largest lay Catholic advocacy organizations in the country, is calling on Americans to boycott the team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're looking for the Dodgers to reconsider their decision to honor this vile anti-Catholic hate group," Brian Burch told Fox News. "These sisters, they're not sisters at all. They dress as sisters in drag. They mock Jesus on the cross. They've turned the cross into a sex prop. They've had condom Masses and they dress up and mock religious sisters. These are Catholic religious women who devote their lives to the church and the Dodgers have decided to award this organization a community honorary award."

"It just beyond us why they can't find another organization to honor for their Pride Night and have chosen instead to shove this in the face of Catholics and Christians and decent Americans across the country that don't want politics in baseball."

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.