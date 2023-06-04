One of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the nation is encouraging parents and concerned citizens to remove sexualized books for children at their local libraries, arguing taxpayer-funded institutions shouldn't provide "pornography" to children.

CatholicVote launched its second annual "Hide the Pride" event June 1, to coincide with libraries and businesses across the country prominently displaying rainbow flags and pro-LGBTQ content for gay Pride Month. Fox News Digital previously reported how dozens of libraries in blue states have ramped up Pride celebrations and content for children this year.

"Hide the Pride" instructs parents to sign a letter explaining why they object to these books, empty the Pride book displays, check the books out, and then leave the letter with a librarian. CatholicVote provides a sample letter to print and a lengthy list of children's books centered on sexuality and gender identity.

The group's president Brian Burch told Fox News Digital the movement is intended to rally parents, people of faith and concerned Americans to "push back against this assault on childhood innocence."

PRIDE MONTH: LOCAL GOVERNMENTS HOST DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR EVENTS ACROSS COUNTRY

Libraries used to be family-friendly places where everyone was welcome, Burch said, but "regrettably" they now proudly display "totally inappropriate and pornographic" content.

Burch said he expects this year's "Hide the Pride'" to be significantly bigger due to the cultural backlash against companies like Bud Light and Target.

"I think it's getting bigger because people are more aware of the ways in which this gay rights push is pushing parents and public spaces much further than they previously had," Burch said.

"…Americans are waking up to, this is no longer a movement about love is love and just equality and tolerance. It's about forcing all Americans to surrender their traditional moral beliefs and to accept some of the more extreme elements," he told Fox News Digital. "The Target and Bud Light boycott only prove our point that this is an extremely divisive movement that is pushing too far."

DC LIBRARY PLANS CHILDREN'S PRIDE PARADE FOR ‘ALL KIDS 0-18’: ‘WE WANT THIS TO BE AN EVENT FOR EVERY FAMILY’

The backlash against woke companies shows Christians "that they don’t have to sit down and surrender to the radical rainbow cult," CatholicVote Communications Director Joshua Mercer added in a press release.

The group's president said libraries weren't respecting their communities or taxpayers when they push divisive politics on gender and sexuality.

"You know, we wouldn't use libraries for any other big political propaganda effort. We don't do it on abortion. We don't do it on immigration. But somehow this has become this acceptable political, propaganda scheme and especially for children where it's where it's most inappropriate," he argued.

The movement is not intended to be hateful to the LGBTQ community, Burch said, arguing it would be just as offensive if heterosexual groups were providing inappropriate sexual content to children as well.

"This is not an attack on gay people. You don't have heterosexual groups asking for books about how to, you know, engage in sex acts with adults or kids, be put on displays in the front of libraries. That would be totally inappropriate as well. So this is not singling out gay people for some front for some hate campaign. This is about protecting childhood innocence and leaving those questions about how to teach children about their sexuality and understanding their bodies to parents and to the time, place that parents determine is appropriate," he said.

Fox News Digital reviewed CatholicVote's list of library books and found several that were geared towards 4-8 year old kids encouraged gender transition.

Young adult book "Gender Queer," which has been frequently contested by parents for its graphic depictions of sex acts, was also on the list. The American Library Association says the novel topped the list for most challenged books in 2022.

The ALA blasted last year's "Hide the Pride" movement as an "unethical" "hateful" and "alarming" attempt at "blatant censorship."

The library organization encouraged libraries to report attempts to remove books to their Office for Intellectual Freedom. It also encouraged patrons to contact their local Catholic organizations with their complaints about the campaign.

CatholicVote defended their protest as peaceful and lawful and said those who participate should return the books when they are due.

Fox News Digital reached out to the ALA to see their response to this year's movement but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Besides prominently displaying LGBTQ books in the children's section for Pride Month, dozens of taxpayer-funded public libraries around the country are also ramping up LGBTQ events for kids.

In Washington D.C., branches are organizing a "children's pride parade" where "all kids 0-18 are invited to participate and march in the parade with family or friends."

Several libraries are also hosting Drag Queen events for kids such as story hours, karaoke and bingo, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.