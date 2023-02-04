Greta, a five-year-old female gray domestic shorthair cat in New York, is in need of a loving home where she can feel secure while showing off her serious live-action skills.

Greta is currently available for adoption at the Best Friends LIfesaving Center in New York City

She would do best with "an experienced adopter capable of reading cat body language," according to the center.

Initially a "tense, anxious and unsure" cat upon her arrival at Best Friends Lifesaving Center, Greta worked with a behaviorist — and is now "much more comfortable" around people.

"Like many [New Yorkers], Greta is on an anti-anxiety medication and doing very well," the Best Friends Lifesaving Center told Fox News Digital in an interview.

The shelter also noted that Greta, like all other cats, "will need lots of socialization, play time and love."

Along with a host of other adoptable animals at Best Friends' Lifesaving Center shelters around the country, Greta is nominated for one of the upcoming "Adoptable Pet Awards."

The Adoptable Pet Awards were created to "help raise awareness for adoptable pets in need of loving homes," said the Best Friends Animal Society.

Categories for the awards include "Best Original Barker," "Best Original Meower," "Best Supporting Napper" and "Best Action Sequence."

Greta was nominated for a video featuring her playing and pouncing on a blanket.

Voting for the awards will begin on Feb. 13. The winners will be announced on Friday, March 10 — two days before the 95th Academy Awards.

In addition to announcing the winners, the Adoptable Pet Awards will "highlight some of the successful adoption stories seen during the campaign," said the organization.

The idea for the Adoptable Pet Awards stemmed from reports that adoptions are down in recent years, according to a statement.

"Given the overcapacity crisis at shelters across the country, Best Friends wanted to come up with a fun and engaging campaign to help raise awareness for long stay dogs and cats in need of a forever home," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"By highlighting a handful of adoptable dogs and cats who have been in the shelter system for a significant amount of time, we are hoping to inspire the public to get out there and adopt a pet in need of a home and help us save them all," she also said in the statement.

Anyone looking to adopt Greta or another available pet can visit the Best Friends Lifesaving Center, located at 307 West Broadway in New York City.

The center is open to visitors each day from noon until 6 p.m.

