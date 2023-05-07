Elijah, a 5-year-old male orange tabby cat living in New York City, is looking for a home where he can lounge around and hang out with a new forever family.

"He's an independent guy who likes pets and head scratches," the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Elijah is living at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in SoHo.

"He's a sweetheart who would love to share the sofa while you watch a movie or play video games," the shelter told Fox News Digital.

"Elijah would likely prefer to be the king of the house as he'd like all of your attention just for him," it also said.

So he should be the only cat in the household.

Elijah has a "sweet crinkly ear," according to the shelter.

While this characteristic "makes him even cuter," it also makes him prone to ear infections, it noted.

He is also on a special diet to help his kidneys stay healthy, the shelter said.

Elijah has been neutered, microchipped, dewormed and is up-to-date on his vaccinations.

He is listed as being "extra large" on his adoption profile.

"Like all cats and kittens, he will need lots of socialization, play time and love," the shelter said.

Elijah is available to meet his new family in person at the Lifesaving Center at 307 West Broadway, between Grand and Canal streets.

The Lifesaving Center is open to visitors every day from 12-6 p.m.

