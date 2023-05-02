Cash App founder Bob Lee had cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in his system when he died in a San Francisco hospital with three stab wounds in early April, according to the city medical examiner.

His suspected killer, a Bay Area entrepreneur named Nima Momeni, 38, was due in court for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon after it had been postponed twice.

A witness told police that Momeni and Lee, 43, had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening, with the suspected killer confronting the tech mogul for allegedly using drugs with his sister.

Lee, after the late night argument, was stabbed through the heart and was seen stumbling down Main Street in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood, where he begged passersby for help and called 911 himself.

He died in the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency thoracotomy, a cut through the rib cage, in an attempt to treat his wounds, according to NBC Bay Area.

Lee also had the anti-allergy drug levocetirizine in his system, the New York Post reported. According to the Mayo Clinic, that drug can have bad reactions with alcohol and ketamine.

Lee met with his suspected killer's sister, Khazar Momeni, hours before his death, according to court documents, which allege that investigators pieced together the crime with help from surveillance video from her apartment building and nearby.

Khazar Momeni, who is married to a plastic surgeon, in a text exchange described by prosecutors in court filings, told the tech titan that he "handled himself with class" after her brother allegedly "came wayyyyyy down hard" on him.

The court filings unveiled earlier this month also reveal that police recovered the suspected murder weapon, a bloody 4-inch kitchen knife discarded near the crime scene.

Additionally, they said they found surveillance video showing Lee and Nima Momeni leaving the sister's apartment, getting into a car and driving to a location near where Lee was later found with three stab wounds.

Police arrested Momeni April 13 at his Emeryville home, across the Bay Bridge from where Lee called 911 begging for help after he was stabbed three times April 4.

Momeni lived and had an office there for his outsourcing firm, Expand-IT, according to police.