The Cartoon Network, a television channel geared toward kids until primetime, tweeted a video commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility Thursday.

"Addressing someone using their pronouns and name shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self!" the channel tweeted, followed by a heart emoji.

"We celebrate the journey of our trans and gender-non-conforming friends on this #TransgenderDayofVisibility!" the tweet added.

Transgender Day of Visibility occurs annually on March 31.

The video begins with three cartoon people with text bubbles. One reads, "Gender pronouns describe a person's identity."

"Examples of pronouns are she/her, they/them, ze/zir," another says.

The third says, "If you're comfortable, you can share your own pronouns!"

Throughout other examples in the one-minute video, almost all the characters, several of which appear to be young children, introduce themselves with their name followed by their pronouns, with several using "they/them."

To emphasize the point, one character says, "Thanks y'all! When people use my pronouns, I feel respected, safe and included."

Another adds later, "Wow! It's a relief to know people who affirm who I am."

"Using someone's pronouns shows respect. We all need to be seen and loved for who we are!" the video concludes.

The Cartoon Network also directed viewers to the National Black Justice Coalition for resources and support in a followup tweet. The NBJC describes itself as "America’s leading national civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+, and same gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people."

Two years ago, Nickelodean and Cartoon Network celebrated Pride Month for the first time. At the time, a drag queen sang a song about pride for Nickelodeon. Now, in 2023, Cartoon Network is celebrating this niche area within the LGBTQ category.

Various issues have arisen in academia and in professional settings surrounding the mandated use of one's preferred gender pronouns. Conservatives, such as Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, have argued that such policies constitute compelled speech and are a threat to liberal democracy.