Carrie Underwood showed off the sentimental new ink that she got while on a girls trip with her sisters-in-law in Destin, Florida.

The 40-year-old country star took to Instagram Thursday to share images from her vacation, including a photo in which she was seen being tattooed with a delicate daisy on her forearm along with her sisters-in-law.

"Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless," Underwood wrote in the caption of her post.

She continued, "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!"

CARRIE UNDERWOOD STAYS SHE WORKS OUT ‘TO BE STRONG,' NO LONGER FOCUSES ON BEING ‘A CERTAIN SIZE’

"It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw."

The "Somethin' Bad" hitmaker was joined on the trip by Meredith, the sister of Underwood's husband Mike Fisher as well as the wives of their brothers Gregory and Rob, per Page Six.

The outlet reported that the four women were inked at Emerald Coast Piercing and Tattoo in Miramar Beach, Florida.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Underwood shared a close-up snap of the group displaying their coordinating arm tattoos which included stencils of birds in flights, a flowering branch and a star.

Other photos featured the ladies posing on a balcony, enjoying drinks on a yacht, beaming while on a beach, sunbathing and holding tiny seashells. The foursome were also pictured smiling in a group selfie and waiting together on a leather couch while at the tattoo parlor.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner met the former NHL star Fisher in 2008 during a meet-and-greet after one of her concerts.

The Canada native and Underwood announced their engagement in December 2009 and tied the knot in July 2010. The pair share sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

In July 2020, Underwood celebrated their 10-year anniversary with a heartfelt post that she shared on Instagram. She uploaded side by side throwback photos of herself and Fisher when they were young children and a snap of them together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!" the singer gushed in the caption.

Underwood continued, "These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more…without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

The Oklahoma native's getaway with her sisters-in-law comes after she wrapped up her "Denim & Rhinestones" tour in March. Underwood is set to resume her "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency 2023" at the Resorts World Las Vegas, which kicks off in June.