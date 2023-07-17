Carly Pearce joked about her first on stage fall with a fun video edit shared to social media.

Pearce, 33, shared a video of the fall and edited it to repeat the fall portion over and over to the opening beat of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl."

"First fall on stage, better make it count," she captioned the video on Instagram.

The country music star also shared the video on TikTok. "Yes I'm ok!!! Just sore," Pearce assured fans in the comments, adding "thanks for laughing with me!!"

Fans loved Pearce finding humor in the moment and shared love in the comments.

One user wrote, "Ohhhhhh girl!! Glad your [sic] ok. At least you can have some humor in it." While another added: "Love that you can laugh and share."

"Being able to laugh at or make fun of yourself is a wonderful thing," one wrote. "Hope it did not hurt too much.

Pearce also tweeted about the moment following the concert.

"Well there’s a first time for everything and I sure busted my booty tonight in Iowa," she wrote.

Pearce has been performing for a long time, beginning her singing career at 16 years old as a performer at Dollywood's Country Crossroads. The experience prepared Pearce for the "expectations" that go along with performing on tour and helped her transition from childhood star into a country music artist.

"I grew up loving country music from a young age and wanted to sing more than I wanted to sit in school," Pearce previously told Fox News Digital. "So, I asked my parents if I could quit high school and home school and I feel like it was always in my DNA to kind of go after things and work hard."

"I did six shows a day, five days a week at Dollywood which I think really did prepare me to outwork everybody and really understand what it means to put on a show every night and the expectations that go along with that," the country music star continued. "I definitely carried a lot of that into my daily life now as I live a schedule that is out of control."

Pearce debuted her first album, "Every Little Thing," in 2017 and her most recent album, "29: Written in Stone," in 2021.

The singer's latest release was a duet with Chris Stapleton titled "We Don't Fight Anymore."