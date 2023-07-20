Carlee Russell made several tweets within 40 minutes of disappearing, including one just 15 minutes before she called 911 and went missing.

Russell, 24, dialed 911 on July 13 at around 9:34 p.m. to report a toddler walking along the southbound side of Interstate 459 near Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Hoover Police Department.

She would later return home around 10:45 p.m. on July 15, after police say that she was seen walking on the sidewalk in her neighborhood.

There's no evidence that a toddler was walking along the interstate, according to officials.

Prior to her disappearance, Russell posted several tweets just 40 minutes before making the 911 call.

"Today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!" Russell tweeted at 8:55 p.m.

"Someone to tell you ‘i love you’ and don’t got a reason," she tweeted at 8:56 p.m.

Just 15 minutes before making the 911 call, Russell tweeted "yeah i want a family now" at 9:19 p.m.

Just hours after the Hoover police held a press conference Wednesday, Thomar Latrell Simmons, Russell's boyfriend, deleted pictures of the two on his Instagram.

Simmons also deleted a Facebook post where he said Russell "was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours."

"I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night," Simmons said in the now-deleted post. "I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!"

During a press conference Wednesday, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that Russell took a "dark-colored bathrobe, a roll of toilet paper" and other items that belonged to her employer, the Woodhouse Spa Birmingham around 8:20 p.m. July 13.

Afterward, Russell ordered food from Taziki's Mediterranean Café and picked it up at their Colonnade location in Birmingham before going to Target, where she bought some granola bars and Cheez-It crackers. She remained in the parking lot until 9:21 p.m.

Various personal belongings such as Russell's purse and Apple Watch were found inside the car, including the Taziki's order. Her cellphone was located near the car. The items she bought from Target weren't found inside the car.

Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam told Fox News Digital that Russell's tweets seem to indicate her disappearance was planned.

"Her phone, her watch, anything that's communication or tracking related was left there. And it points to somebody who was involved in a situation that of their own knowing, not somebody who was abducted. It almost seemed as though these things were planned," Gilliam said.

Derzis said that the U.S. Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshals assisted in the investigation. He said that officials are still working to account for Russell's whereabouts during the 49 hours she was missing.