Carlee Russell allegedly told the 911 operator that she saw a 3- to 4-year-old in a diaper on the side of the interstate, audio recordings show.

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, 25, went missing on July 13 after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking on the side of Interstate 459 South near Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Hoover Police Department. Following the 911 call, authorities said that she made a call to a relative.

While on the phone with the family member, Russell stopped talking but the line "remained open," according to police.

Once officers arrived, Russell wasn't seen in the area, and her personal belongings were left behind, including her cellphone and other items.

POLICE IN MISSING ALABAMA WOMAN CASE SAY NO EVIDENCE OF TODDLER ON INTERSTATE

She initially went missing after she got off work from a business near The Summit in Birmingham around 8:20 p.m., then likely stopped at a restaurant to pick up food before she made the call to 911 at mile marker 11 on I-459 traveling toward Hoover.

Russell returned to her home at 10:45 p.m. on July 15 and was later taken to a local hospital, where she's since been released.

Initially, the 911 dispatcher said Russell reported seeing a "3- to 4-year-old child walking along the side of the interstate," saying the child would be a "White male wearing a T-shirt and diaper."

When police arrived, Russell and the reported child couldn't be found.

"She’s not in her vehicle," a police officer can be heard saying.

BOYFRIEND OF MISSING ALABAMA WOMAN WHO RETURNED HOME SAYS SHE WAS ‘FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE FOR 48 HOURS’

Officers also reported not getting Russell to pick up her phone, which was later found near the car.

"I’m not sure if you have this info already, but apparently there was a sister who was on the phone with her and still has an open line with her phone and can hear the vehicle on the side of the interstate or something," the operator can be heard saying.

The Hoover Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday night that investigators haven't found any evidence of a toddler walking on the interstate, and didn't receive any additional calls "despite numerous vehicles passing through that area."

Police also said after Russell picked up food from a restaurant in Birmingham that she was seen at a nearby Target purchasing "some snack food type items."

Officials said the snacks weren't in the car when police arrived at the scene on July 13.

ALABAMA WOMAN DISAPPEARS AFTER CALLING 911 TO REPORT TODDLER WALKING ALONG INTERSTATE

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows that Russell was seen walking down the sidewalk in her neighborhood before arriving at her parents' house.

Officials said they are evaluating evidence that is helping them determine what happened in the 49 hours Russell was missing, and also what took place before her disappearance.

In a statement, C. Stuart Rome, owner of Woodhouse Spa Birmingham, said he's happy Russell has returned home and added that he sent information to police regarding the investigation, according to WBRC.

"We’ve been working with the Hoover Police Department since Friday morning, the morning following Carlee’s disappearance, in order to come up with any information that would help the investigation," Rome said. "Everything we uncovered is in the possession of the Hoover Police Department. We understand the investigation is in a very sensitive state and do not want to release any details that could jeopardize the investigation. Leaks, both true and untrue, can have a devastating impact on any investigation."