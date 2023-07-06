The St. Louis Cardinals continue to just find ways to lose.

Their disappointing season got even worse on Wednesday night after a brutal error led to the tying and winning runs scoring in the bottom of the ninth against the Miami Marlins.

Credit to St. Louis for fighting back from an early 5-0 and taking the lead in the top of the ninth – but it's not how you start.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Closer Jordan Hicks came on to shut the door in the bottom of the ninth and faced a first-and-second, one-out situation with Joey Wendle at the dish – and apparently, he hasn't been working on his PFPs.

The flamethrowing right-hander forced a dribbler back to himself on a 101 mph low-and-away fastball, but it was clear that Hicks wasn't comfortable from the get-go.

When Hicks picked up the ball in front of the mound, he double-clutched and then totally airmailed a soft throw to first base.

CAMERAMAN STRETCHERED OFF FIELD AFTER ERRANT THROW HITS HIM IN HEAD AT YANKEES GAME

With the throw in foul territory in shallow right field, Garrett Hampson scored easily from second to tie the game, and now, it was a race to save or lose the game.

Yuli Gurriel isn't exactly fleet of foot, but the ball was in complete no-man's land, so he was able to score the winning run without a play at the plate.

"For us, we have to be able to close that game out," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said afterward. "We continue to give up too many runs to win ballgames at the big league level. That needs to get better – quickly."

With the loss, St. Louis, which entered the season as the favorites to win the NL Central, fell to 35-51. That's 12.5 games back of the surprising Cincinnati Reds for the division lead, and 11.5 behind the final wild card spot.

Meanwhile, the Marlins continue to turn heads, and improved to 51-37 on the season. They own the top wild card spot by two games and are 3.5 games in front of the final spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.