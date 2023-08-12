Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha is comfortable in her own skin and plans to show less of it.

Bure’s oldest child, 24, candidly shared on social media her views on modesty and admitted she has switched up her style over the years.

"Modesty & I have come a long way truthfully," Natasha shared on her Instagram Story.

"A year or two ago I dressed COMPLETELY different and showed WAY more of my body than I ever needed to," she explained.

She reflected on looking back at her own photos and appeared shocked by the way she used to dress.

"A lot of that came from where I was finding my worth and thinking that showing more skin, was more attractive," Natasha added.

"I actually think the opposite now. I think dressing classy & upholding modesty is so beautiful. I'll actually feel myself 100x more & am so much more confident in outfits that show less skin."

Natasha shared her perspective on a new and improved wardrobe and how she wants her style to match her morals.

"I still want to dress stylishly and keep up with the trends but I don't ever want to compromise my values," Natasha added. "I want my words and how I present myself, to match!!"

The "Home Sweet Home" star shared a selfie with her social media post, while she wore an orange off-the-shoulder sweater with a matching headband and paired her look with gold earrings.

In addition to Natasha, Candace and her husband Valeri Bure also share two sons -- Maksim Valerievich Bure, 21, and Lev Valerievich Bure, 23.

Although Natasha is following in her mother’s acting footsteps, she’s also carving her own path with her love for music.

In 2019, she exclusively spoke with Fox News Digital about her passion for performing.

"I think it was something I kind of found on my own," the former "Voice" contestant recalled at the time. "For a long time, I was really into musical theatre, which is a lot different from film."

Earlier this year, Natasha dropped her single "Unlove you."

Meanwhile, Natasha’s comments come after her mother’s "Full House" co-star Jodie Sweetin said she was "disappointed" that an independent film project she worked on has been sold to Great American Family, the network where Candace serves as the chief creative officer.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," Sweetin said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

"I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

Representatives for Bure and Great American Family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.