"Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure is ecstatic to reunite with her on-screen family.

The 46-year-old actress told Fox News Digital she’s gearing up for her special guest appearance at "90s Con" in March. Bure will be joined by her former co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber.

"We did ‘90s Con’ last year. It was so much fun. It's an incredible place to meet all the fans that come around and just have a good time… And then on a personal note, it's just great to hang out with my ‘Full House’ family," she exclusively told Fox News Digital at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards.

Bure additionally expressed she’s excited to surround herself with other actresses who had hit television shows in the '90s.

"I'm a fangirl myself over so many of the people that are there… I want to take pictures with the ‘Clueless’ crowd and the ‘Buffy’ crowd… It's great… It's a blast."

During the Movieguide Awards, Bure was joined by co-star Lori Loughlin on the red carpet.

This was Loughlin’s first award show appearance since being released from prison in December 2020 after her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.

Bure said to Fox News Digital that it was "super great" and "fun" to step out onto the red carpet with "one of [her] best friends."

Bure made these comments as she was being largely recognized at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on Friday night.

The Hollywood actress received the Grace Award for Most Uplifting Performance in TV. She expressed her gratitude for being nominated for several awards.

"I'm very grateful for the Movie Guide awards because they put the spotlight on family entertainment, in movies and in television," Bure said on the red carpet.

"It's a real honor to be nominated for three awards tonight -- Two for a movie that I'm in and produced and then one as an actress, so that's exciting, and I'm looking forward to it."

The 46-year-old actress was nominated for the Epiphany Prize, Best Film for Families and Grace Award for her work in the holiday film, "A Christmas… Present."

"A Christmas… Present" is Bure’s first-holiday movie since she joined the Great American Family network after her exit from Hallmark Channel.

Bure is the Great American Family network’s chief creative officer.

She portrays a real-estate mom taking her family to spend Christmas with her brother’s family who has different expectations for the holiday resulting in drama.

The real-life mom-of-three continued to tell Fox News Digital what it means to be nominated for her holiday movie and to attend the award ceremony.

"I'm happy to be in a room with all these people who inspire me to continue working in this family entertainment space."

Earlier this week, Bure declared "cancel culture’s real" after facing backlash for her comments on "traditional marriage."

During a guest appearance on a podcast, she got candid about the topic.

"It’s difficult. And it’s hard, but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us, and we are always stronger together," Bure said on "Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler.

Bure faced criticism last year after she told the Wall Street Journal that the network’s programming "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

She said in a statement with Fox News Digital: "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Movieguide Awards founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr additionally spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of faith and value in films. Baehr noted that he’s seen "good changes" in the film industry over the years.

"It's important to me because I want to see better films in entertainment. I grew up in the industry. My father was a superstar in the thirties. I'd like to see movies get better. And we've seen that," Baehr exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"When we started, there was just a handful of movies with faith and values. Last year, in the top ten, 80% had strong faith and values…powerful stories that were extremely patriotic and a lot of them referring to faith. So, we've seen a lot of good changes."