Candace Cameron Bure is praying that others will find a deeper connection with religion after watching the "Jesus Revolution" movie.

The "Full House" alum took to her Instagram this week to share the trailer for the religious film, starring "Frasier" actor Kelsey Grammer.

"@jesusrevolutionmovie hits theaters THIS FRIDAY, February 24th…which means if you didn’t have any weekend plans, now you do! Ultimately I pray this movie is used for His glory, and for people to hear the gospel and turn to Jesus," Bure captioned her social media post.

The 46-year-old actress’ comments come on the heels of Bure facing criticism after she said she will not feature same-sex couples in holiday movies.

Being the Great American Family’s chief creative office, she told the Wall Street Journal that the network’s programming "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Bure has since commented on her statement with Fox News Digital: "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Meanwhile, Bure prays that the "Jesus Revolution" film will enlighten moviegoers amid its Friday premiere.

In February, the "Fuller House" star candidly discussed the difficulty in sticking by her Christian beliefs.

"It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," she said during a podcast interview.

"But it’s important that we speak truth in love, ’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s going to listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down."

According to the movie synopsis, "Jesus Revolution" focuses on a young Greg Laurie, portrayed by Joel Courtney, searching for all the right things in the wrong places, until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street preacher -- played by Jonathan Roumie.

"Cheers" alum Grammer plays the role of Pastor Chuck Smith, as his character helps open the doors of a "languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love.

"Jesus Revolution" is currently streaming in theaters.