Candace Cameron Bure is responding to critics who claim she, in fact, has eaten fast food in the last 20 years.

Earlier this month, the Christmas movie queen shared that she hasn’t had any fast food except for West Coast burger chain In-N-Out in two decades, prompting trolls to unearth a 2012 since-deleted social media photo she snapped of her holding a Chick-fil-A cup in a car with her son. "We love Chikin!" she captioned the post.

"I haven’t eaten fast food except for In-N-Out in 20 years," Bure wrote on a May 15 Instagram story, according to reports. "Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonalds or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at … Am I going to find out? No!"

She added, "I don’t regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise."

A representative for Bure told Fox News Digital of the Chick-fil-A photo, "Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at the restaurant and she had only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is just holding a cup in the image."

In 2018, the former Hallmark actress told People she mainly eats a plant-based diet.

"I eat a very plant and grain-based diet," she told the magazine. "I follow a more Mediterranean diet, so I eat lots of fresh vegetables and whole grains and fish. I don’t eat dairy very often, and I’ve cut most of the sugar out of my diet — I see the biggest effect from not eating as much sugar."

Bure, who suffered from bulimia years ago, told Cosmopolitan in 2017, "I have the things I know I like to eat, and I just kind of stay within those recipes."

She added that she and her husband Valeri Bure would often make one meal for themselves and a different one for their three now-grown children Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, while they were still living in the house.

She told Cosmopolitan she breaks her diet rules about 20% of the time. "I don't eat dairy on a regular basis, but a lot of baked goods contain butter or milk. To say I never have dessert would be a complete lie," she said.