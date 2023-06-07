Chris Stapleton fans in upstate New York are missing their shot of "Tennessee Whiskey."

Stapleton postponed a performance of his "All American Road Show" scheduled for Thursday night.

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled," he tweeted to fans.

CHRIS STAPLETON'S SURPRISING REACTION TO EAGLES COACH TEARING UP DURING SUPER BOWL NATIONAL ANTHEM

"All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th."

One supporter praised Stapleton's decision to postpone the show. "Good call," the individual wrote on Twitter. "Just going to and from my vehicle today had my lungs burning. There is no way someone could sing without hurting their vocal cords. This was my Mother's Day/Birthday gift...I'll see you when you swing back!"

CANADIAN WILFIRE SMOKE DISRUPTING AIR QUALITY FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS: ‘CAN TRAVEL DEEP INTO THE LUNGS'

Jodie Comer reportedly stopped her one-woman performance of "Prima Facie" on Broadway due to difficulty breathing. She returned for the evening show.

Hamilton announced their performance "will not go on as scheduled" on Wednesday.

"The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening," they wrote on Twitter.

"Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects," the National Weather Service said in an air quality alert issued for New York.

Canadian officials have said the worst wildfire season could be in store for the nation.

On Wednesday evening, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported 45 fires currently burning.