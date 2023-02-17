The transgender Ontario high school shop teacher who has received international attention for wearing giant prosthetic breasts in class apparently dresses much more casually at home.

The teacher, who has made headlines for sporting a blonde wig and a Z-cup artificial chest, was reportedly spotted by a neighbor dressed as a man.

"After shopping at a department store and pet supplies shop dressed as a woman, [the teacher] headed home to get changed and emerged dressed as a man 30 minutes later," The New York Post wrote Friday.

TUCKER CARLSON GUEST DRESSES AS TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS TO RIDICULE ONTARIO SCHOOL DRAMA

The teacher was reportedly spotted in the neighborhood wearing "men’s sweatpants, trainers, a gray T-shirt and a navy puffer vest without breasts, makeup, glasses or wig."

TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS/NIPPLES FORCES CANADIAN SCHOOL TO DEMAND DRESS CODE CHANGES

The unnamed neighbor allegedly has seen the teacher more often as a man than an as a transgendered woman.

These newly-surfaced images will further fuel suspicion from critics that the teacher is gaming the Ontario education system by pulling a controversial stunt versus actually being diagnosed with gender dysmorphia.

The teacher, whom the district has refused to identify, went viral in September after videos of the giant prosthetic breasts and nipple surfaced. The Canadian teacher works at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

GREG GUTFELD: PARENTS LAWYER UP OVER TRANSGENDER TEACHER WITH GIANT INFLATABLE BREASTS

Some have argued that the district was required by Canadian law to allow the transgender teachers to dress as they please, while others have said the attire is sexual, and therefore extremely inappropriate to be worn around minor children.

The trustees have requested the dress and decorum policy be presented in a report by March 1, 2023, with an interim report in February 2023.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.