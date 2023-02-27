A Canadian school board adopted a professionalism policy after a transgender teacher was spotted with giant prosthetic breasts and nipples.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) published a professional policy that many parents demanded after photos of a teacher wearing breast prostheses went viral last year.

On Jan. 3, the Board of Trustees passed a motion requesting the Director of Education develop a professionalism policy "to maintain appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom," according to the Halton District School Board.

The draft was attached to the HDSB board meeting agenda released on Friday.

The policy says, "The purpose of this Policy is to consolidate and affirm existing expectations regarding staff professionalism, including dress and decorum, at board and school settings and at school-based activities, focusing on the importance of demonstrating, through personal presentation, respect for public education and each student’s right to learn in a safe, inclusive and accepting environment."

Per the Guiding Principles in the policy, "The Court has recognized that the conduct of a teacher bears directly upon the community's perception of the ability of a teacher to fulfill a position of trust and influence, and upon the community's confidence in the public school system as a whole."

However, there are no details about a dress code for the HDSB’s more than 10,000 employees.

Canadian transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux, who went viral in September for wearing huge, Z-cup prosthetic breasts to school, reportedly denied accusations that they were fake in a recent interview.

"I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real," Lemieux reportedly told The New York Post.

"My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy," the teacher explained.

Cleveland Clinic defines gigantomastia as a "rare condition" during which one's breasts "become excessively large. It can cause pain, infection, discomfort and issues with body image."

Lemieux fired back directly at allegations that the prosthetic breasts were for show and part of a publicity stunt.

"I identify as a woman. Female. She/her," Lemieux emphasized.

Fox News Digital has reached out to HDSB for comment.