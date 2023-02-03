Canadian national defense forces are monitoring the Chinese spy balloon detected over Montana and a "potential second incident."

The U.S. government is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been moving over northern states over the past several days.

US GOVERNMENT MONITORING SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON OVER NORTHERN STATES

The Canadian government has publicly affirmed their country's surveillance of the issue as well.

"A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by NORAD," read a statement from the Canadian Department of National Defence. "Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident."

CHINA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED SPY BALLOON FLYING OVER US, MINISTRY SAYS

A senior defense official said that the U.S. government is "confident" that the surveillance balloon belongs to the People's Republic of China.

The defense official said that the balloon was recently over Montana and that officials were considering bringing it down with military assets, but they decided against doing so because of the risks associated, adding that President Biden was briefed on the situation and asked for military options.

US, PHILIPPINES ANNOUNCE NEW AGREEMENT TO RAMP UP MILITARY PRESENCE AMID CHINA-TAIWAN TENSIONS

"NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close coordination," the Canadian announcement continued.

Canada remains in contact with U.S. defense and intelligence services on the handling of the Chinese balloon.

The statement concluded, "Canada’s intelligence agencies are working with American partners and continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada’s sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats."

Fox News' Adam Sabes, Liz Friden, and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.