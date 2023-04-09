Canada’s privacy watchdog has opened an investigation into OpenAI, the California-based company behind the explosive artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said Tuesday his office was investigating OpenAI after receiving complaints alleging "the collection, use and disclosure of personal information without consent."

"A.I. technology and its effects on privacy is a priority for my Office," Dufresne said in a statement. "We need to keep up with – and stay ahead of – fast-moving technological advances, and that is one of my key focus areas as Commissioner."

Italy’s own privacy regulator made a similar move last month, banning ChatGPT over alleged privacy violations.

The Italian Data Protection Authority said it was blocking OpenAI from processing the data for Italian users, and opened an investigation into the organization. The order lasts until OpenAI respects the EU’s privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In a video call between the watchdog’s commissioners and OpenAI executives, including CEO Sam Altman, the company promised to set out measures to address these concerns – though the remedies have not been detailed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to OpenAI for comment on the opened investigation in Canada.

Generative A.I.-technology like ChatGPT is "trained" on huge pools of data, including digital books and online writing, and is able to generate text that mimics human writing styles.

These systems have created a buzz in the tech world and beyond, but they also have stirred fears among officials, regulators and even computer scientists and tech industry leaders about possible ethical and societal risks.

FOX Business’ Kelsey Koberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.