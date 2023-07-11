Camille Kostek was pretty in pink when she attended the "Barbie" premiere — and she had her very own "real life Ken."

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl jetted off to Hollywood for a day alongside Rob Gronkowski to make an appearance at the star-studded event. The model wore a sparkling raspberry pink scoop neck slip dress by Pamella Roland, People magazine reported.

She completed the look with a matching bubblegum pink handbag, strappy Jimmy Choo sandals adorned with bows, rose-hued jewels and a glossy pout.

The blonde beauty and the retired NFL player channeled their inner Barbie and Ken as they packed on the PDA during movie night. Kostek later gushed about her appearance to her 1 million followers on Instagram.

"Yes I flew to LA for one day to go to the Barbie Movie World Premiere and yes it was worth it," she captioned several photos of herself from the special date night.

"My inner child is thriving," she added.

On her Instagram Stories, Kostek gave the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, two thumbs up.

‘BARBIE’ STAR RYAN GOSLING DEFENDED BY FANS AFTER CRITICS CALLED HIM TOO OLD TO PLAY KEN

"This movie made me dance, made me laugh, gave me the chills and then [made me] shed some tears at the end," wrote the 31-year-old. "I’m definitely a fan of the @barbiethemovie."

The pinup recently made a splash at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. It was her sixth appearance on the catwalk.

Costek was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots when Gronkowski was a tight end. However, they wouldn’t meet until 2013 at a charity event. They made their red carpet debut in 2016. During a 2021 appearance on the "Betches U Up?" podcast, Kostek noted that as a cheerleader, she wasn’t allowed to approach Gronkowski, 34.

Costek won the SI Swimsuit Model Search and was named an SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2018. She then appeared on the cover in 2019.

In January of this year, Gronkowski told People magazine they’ve spoken about getting engaged. The couple will be hitting the 10-year mark in November.

Gronkowski told the outlet it’s been tough because "we’re both super busy with our careers right now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in 2021, Kostek spoke to Fox News Digital about how supportive Gronkowski has been over the years.

"I always like to say that I am one independent, strong woman," she explained at the time. "But I can still be that and then have the support of my man… It’s just like an added bonus to have him in the crowd. I remember last year when we had launch week and I was on the cover. It was really, really cool to have Rob by my side through a lot of that stuff. ‘Cause I’m always there waiting for him in the stands and follow him around to his sets and appearances, being his biggest fan."

WATCH: SI SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK TALKS APPEARING IN MAG: I ALWAYS HAVE TO WORK THROUGH THAT FIRST BIKINI’

"It was really cool to have Rob by my side for that moment in time, watch him in the crowds and just cheering me on and being backstage waiting for me," Kostek shared. "It’s a really, really good feeling to be in these career paths that are so completely different but are so the same in the sense that it was something we wanted so bad, and we wake up excited about every day. It’s cool to share that passion and understand how important it is."

MODELS CAMILLE KOSTEK, KATIE AUSTIN STRUT IN CHEEKY BIKINIS FOR SI SWIMSUIT RUNWAY SHOW

"If he has a big game, he’s going to sleep early," she continued. "If I’m not ready to go to sleep, I need to sleep down the hall. Or, if I’m not going to go out to eat that night, he respects that, and we’ll cook in because I’m getting ready for a shoot day. It’s cool to have that together."