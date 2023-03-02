Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey’s wife, said she was on a Lufthansa flight this week that was diverted due to severe turbulence.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital," the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram page along with a video showing food and other items strewn on the plane’s aisle. "Everything was flying everywhere.

"To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

She confirmed she was talking about the "@lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

The Frankfurt, Germany-bound flight had to be diverted to Dulles International in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

"I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!" she added.

"And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing," she joked, adding, "slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue."

The model and designer didn't say if her husband or any of their three children were on the flight with her.

Lufthansa, in a statement to FOX Business, called the turbulence "brief but severe."

"Lufthansa Flight 469 diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. local time after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee," the FAA said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said after the plane landed at Dulles, "Authority personnel responded to the flight and transported seven people to local hospitals."

The FAA added it is launching an investigation into what happened on board the Airbus A330 that was flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday night.

"Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers," the airline said in part. "The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Alves.

FOX Business' Greg Norman contributed to this report