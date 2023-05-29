Climate activists disrupted Sweden's dance competition show on Friday with one taken down by a camera crane before they were all removed from the studio, according to multiple videos posted to Twitter.

Charlotte Kalla, an Olympic skier, and her partner Tobias Karlsson were dancing their paso doble on the Swedish version of Dancing with the Stars, Let's Dance, when climate activists holding up a banner and throwing yellow powder ran onto the stage.

An activist holding a banner for the group, Återställ Våtmarker, which translates to "Restore Wetlands," was promptly hit by a camera crane that swung into action in a move that looked purposeful.

The other activists were promptly removed from the dance floor after the one was knocked over by the camera arm.

Återställ Våtmarker posted a video of the broadcast of their demonstration on Twitter in which the group can be seen running onto the stage in the background of a closeup of the dancers. The camera then switches to the wider crane view which the captures the scene, complete with the moment it hits the banner-wielding activist.

A Google translation of the organization's tweet read, "LET'S DANCE IS DISRUPTED BY RESTORE WETLANDS - I'm only 18 years old. Those in power sit completely passive and watch as my future burns up, says Otis who was one of the people on stage."

The two dancers seemed unfazed by the interruption and continued their routine, placing second in the finals behind YouTuber Hampus Hedström.

Activists across the world have been shutting down highways and vandalizing priceless art in an effort to protest climate change.

A group of climate protesters recently poured diluted charcoal in Rome's Trevi Fountain to protest fossil fuels.

"Enough of these absurd attacks on our artistic heritage. Today smeared the #FontanadiTrevi," Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri wrote in response to the protest on Twitter. "Expensive and complex to restore, hoping that there is no permanent damage. I invite activists to compete on a confrontational terrain without putting the monuments at risk."

German climate change activists smeared mashed potatoes over Monet’s "Les Meules" at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum in October 2022 and proceeded to glue their hands to the wall below the painting.

Angry commuters intervened after climate activists in London brought traffic to a complete halt during a Just Stop Oil protest on Tuesday.

"Tensions have been high, with one man arrested after throwing a supporter onto the ground, one motorcyclist attempting to drive through the same procession and another member of the public snatching banners and physically confronting the Just Stop Oil supporters," Just Stop Oil wrote alongside a video of the demonstrations.

