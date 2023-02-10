Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay and Casco Bay. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&