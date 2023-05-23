Nine boys and girls have been linked to at least 35 robberies in Northern California, police said Tuesday.

The Oakland Police Department said residents have been "terrorized by violent individuals wreaking havoc" during the robberies.

The suspects — three girls and six boys — range from 12 to 17 years of age, authorities said.

On Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with one of 35 robberies.

The people in the vehicle went inside a building. When additional authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle took off.

A police helicopter tracked the vehicle. Four people inside fled on foot and a chase ensued, police said.

They were arrested. The additional suspects were also later arrested. All nine face robbery charges.

Eight are Oakland residents.

The police department said robbery crews are "brazenly victimizing individuals at alarming rates."

As of Tuesday, the city has seen a 7% increase in robberies compared to the same time frame in 2022.