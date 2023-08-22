A woman who is about to give birth trained her dog to press buttons to relay to her husband a pregnant mom's wants and needs.

Sheena Shah, 31, of San Diego, California, is pregnant and about to give birth — and has taught the couple's dog some funny tricks.

Shah trained three-year-old Pomeranian Husky mix Sapphire how to communicate with her husband, Sunit, via interactive buttons, according to news service SWNS.

The physician assistant told SWNS that Sapphire can press buttons to indicate when she — the pregnant wife — is hungry, needs water or wants pampering.

"I think it’s so funny," she said. "It’s like she understands it." (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

Shah found the buttons with the auditory component while browsing for toys and decided to buy them — teaching Sapphire, or Sapphie for short, how to push them with her paws.

Shah is due to give birth any day and is spending some time in bed resting.

She had Sapphie use the buttons as a funny way of communicating what she needed.

When Shah says, "Can you tell Daddy this?" Sapphie will run downstairs and press the corresponding buttons.

Some of the buttons announce the words "Mommy" and "water" — alerting Shah's husband that "Mommy" would like "water" brought to her upstairs.

Shah told SWNS that she has a "good husband."

Shah also told Fox News Digital that she and her husband make the videos for fun — to put smiles on viewers' faces.

"My husband and I are both health care professionals and the purpose of us making these videos is to make people smile [and] laugh — especially when they are feeling down," she said.

The couple acquired Sapphire in September 2020 and said they include her in everything they do.

The dog even walked down the aisle at their wedding.

"She comes on trips, dates and we take her to theaters that allow dogs," Shah said to SWNS.

Although very protective of Sapphie, the couple believes she’s going to be a good big sister when their baby arrives.

"She is the most fun-loving, animated and expressive dog," Shah said to Fox News Digital.

Sapphie has over 700,000 Instagram followers and over 6.3 million followers on TikTok at the time of this report.

Shah has also written a children’s book about Sapphie.

It's called "Sapphie: The Dog with Feelings."

Its goal is to encourage children to let their emotions play out, according to Sapphie’s Instagram post.