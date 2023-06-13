A San Diego community activist has revealed her thoughts regarding how to reverse the homeless crisis in her city.

Kate Monroe, a veteran of the Marine Corps, is "fighting to find safe homes" for the homeless population in San Diego, as noted on "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday, June 13.

Monroe responded to a comment in a recent interview by California Gov. Gavin Newsom; she said the community is not to blame or at fault for the homeless crisis in San Diego.

She said the state's solution is to spend over $160 million on hotels — as a way of getting the homeless off the streets.

"I think politics and policies in California, certainly here in San Diego, have led us to this crisis," Monroe said on "Fox & Friends First."

The California governor blamed the state's homeless crisis on the increase of housing costs — but Monroe disagreed with the governor's remarks.

"Housing costs have nothing to do with the fact that we have this many homeless people, period," Monroe commented.

The San Diego mayor and its City Council recently proposed banning homeless encampments, as Fox News Digital recently reported.

Monroe called this possible solution simply "window dressing."

Added Monroe, "Banning something and actually properly adjudicating it are two totally different things."

This solution would bring in funds to relocate the homeless population from the streets and move people downtown to Balboa Park.

This "complete failure and oversight" would generate more money, but the money would not go toward helping the homeless community, Monroe added.

Monroe has come up with a solution of her own that she believes would help mitigate the problem of homelessness in San Diego.

"Sanctioned camping is the next step for people … We need to provide that solution for people," she said.

This "sanctioned camping" would provide the homeless community with a safe, sanitary, secure and sanctioned environment, offering sustenance and additional services, Monroe continued.

As a veteran, she believes the military would be able to work alongside the city and build infrastructure in a matter of days that would be worth a tenth of the cost of the hotel proposition.

"Transition without transformation is an absolute nightmare [and] waste of time, energy and taxpayer dollars," said Monroe.