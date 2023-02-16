A California university is urging non-White students to take action to prevent their own "race-related stress," with the school telling students to report teachers who consistently fail to call on them in class.

"Document acts of racism or intolerance. Don't ignore or minimize your experiences, and think broadly about what could be an act of racism. It doesn't have to be an overt act (e.g., professor consistently not calling on you or minimizing your contributions, curriculum racially biased, etc). Talk to someone you trust, and report it," a webpage on "Coping with Racism and Discrimination" says.

The page, highlighted by RedState and found on the California State University Monterey Bay website under the Personal Growth and Counseling Center tab, states that the "burden of race-related stress" compounds everyday stressors for students of color.

Race-related stress is a term that refers to psychological distress that is born from experiences with racism.

PROFESSOR WHO WAS FIRED AFTER REPORTING ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS WINS $1M IN SETTLEMENT WITH UNIVERSITY

"It is important to understand that you can experience race-related stress even if you were mistaken that a racist act occurred. Race-related stress reactions only require that a person believes that they were the target of racism," the site reads.

According to the university website, race-related stress can cause psychological symptoms like anxiety, depression, paranoia, and self-blame, as well as physiological health concerns such as heart disease, hypertension, and muscle tension.

"Students of color who experience stereotype threat may begin to believe that their peers do not regard them as individuals, but as representatives of their racial/ethnic group," the page reads.

COLLEGES ONLY GETTING WORSE BY 'MANIFESTING AUTHORITARIANISM' WITH 'WORD POLICING', PROFESSOR WARNS

To combat race-related stress, the school recommends students build a support network, utilize their belief system, develop a positive cultural identity, affirm themselves, challenge negative situations, become involved in social action and more.

The example of reporting teachers is found under the social action section. The section also calls for teachers to be reported for minimizing student contributions or creating racially biased curricula.

The website also instructs students to "call people out when you witness acts of injustice and intolerance." However, they should be mindful to "challenge the behavior, not the person" and avoid accusing another of racism.

The university did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.