A suspected thief crashed a helicopter while trying to steal the chopper at a California airport.
The Sacramento Police Department said someone trespassed onto the Sacramento Executive Airport overnight and attempted to start four helicopters sitting on the tarmac, according to KCRA-TV. The person was able to start one of the helicopters.
The chopper crashed and the suspect fled the area, police said. An image taken by local news outlets shows a helicopter on its side with the tail boom cracked and rotors smashed.
The news station reported the helicopter is a Bell 407 heavy-lift helicopter that can be employed for various uses, including firefighting.
Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department and airport. No arrests have been made.