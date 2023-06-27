A 69-year-old woman in Northern California was left bloodied after being dragged by a robbery suspect's car while fighting to get back her stolen purse, according to a local report.

Surveillance video captured the woman reaching into the suspect’s car when the thief begins driving off, dragging the victim a short distance around 3 p.m. Sunday in Alameda.

Despite being bloodied and suffering head injuries, the woman told FOX KTVU that she had no regrets about fighting for her belongings.

"For me, to fight all the way to the end, I feel good about it," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman had been eating a snack inside her parked red Ford Mustang when a white car pulled up behind her, the station reported. A man exited and walked up to the passenger side of her car, where he reached in and grabbed her purse before running back to his vehicle.

The victim told the station that it wasn’t the purse she was worried about, but rather her expensive Gucci prescription glasses that were inside.

"I’m pissed off because this guy was looking for somebody, and I feel violated," she said. "I feel violated, but I feel good because I put (up) a fight."

Police, however, advised that personal items can be replaced and urged robbery victims not to risk personal injury by engaging with or chasing after suspects.