California authorities arrested a suspect accused of "peeping [into] and prowling" a household with children last week.

Glendale resident Calese Carron Crowder, 37, was apprehended on Friday. The incident took place on August 6.

Authorities say that Crowder nefariously peeped into the residence of a local family. Detectives investigated the incident for nearly a week before arresting the suspect.

"In the most recent incident, Crowder is accused of peeping into the occupied residence of a Glendale family," Glendale Police Department said in a press release. "The family, including children, were home at the time of the incident."

Glendale Police Department said Crowder is a suspect in active sexual assault cases. According to a city press release from 2021, Crowder "has a long history of peeping, prowling and residential burglary."

The suspect's rap sheet dates back to 2011, when he was arrested for peeping and occupied residential burglaries in Glendale. He was convicted and sentenced to 8 years in prison.

On September 5, 2021, Crowder was arrested for looking into the bedroom window of an occupied residence. He was also accused of peeping into a kitchen window less than two weeks later on September 17, 2021 – both incidents took place on the same street.

"The Glendale Police Department appreciates the support and cooperation of the Glendale community," the police department said in a statement. "The Glendale Police Department remains committed to the safety of those that live, work and visit our city."

Anyone with relevant information about the suspect is urged to call police at 818-548-4911. The Glendale Police Department is actively investigating the case.