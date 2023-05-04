Authorities in California are expected to announce an arrest in connection with a string of stabbings that killed two people near a university over the past week that has shaken the community.

The Sacramento Bee reported an upcoming announcement by the Davis Police Department involving a person of interest detained Wednesday, citing a law enforcement source.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police and the FBI.

The police department is expected to announce an arrest at a Thursday afternoon press conference. The name of the person of interest has not been released. The arrest involves a person suspected in all three attacks.

That person was detained around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The news comes after the series of attacks that began on April 27 with the stabbing of 50-year-old David Henry Breaux, who was found dead in the city’s Central Park. Breaux was locally known as the "compassion guy" because he often asked passers-by what "compassion" meant to them, according to FOX 40 Sacramento.

On April 29, Karim Abou Najm, a student at the University of California, Davis was fatally stabbed while walking home and a 64-year-old homeless woman was attacked on Monday. She was stabbed multiple times but survived.

Investigators have sought help from the FBI to determine if the killings may involve a serial killer, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Wednesday.

"We've been in contact with the FBI, and we're trying to get profilers on board to make that determination. We've done that in the past.… We're hoping that we get the same support with this one to make that determination," Pytel said while responding to a reporter's question about the possibility of a serial killer near campus.