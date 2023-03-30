A lawmaker in California is hoping to overturn the state's ban on government funding for travel to states with laws they find discriminatory.

Since 2016, California has been steadily adding to its list of U.S. destinations barred from state-funded travel. The practice began in retaliation to North Carolina enacting a law requiring people to use the bathrooms that corresponded with their biological sex.

State Sen. Toni Atkins is seeking to overturn the prohibition, saying that the cumbersome regulations should be replaced with a marketing campaign promoting inclusion.

The San Diego State men's basketball team, for example, made the Final Four for the first time in its history, but is banned from paying for travel to Texas to compete. The NCAA is footing the bill, according to San Diego State.

"I think polarization is not working," said Atkins. "We need to adjust our strategy. We know what we need to do, but we need to be able to be there to do it."

Currently, Californians are prohibited from government-expensed travel to a total of 23 states.

The ban has caused major issues outside of politics, such as sports teams at public universities that are unable to use state funds for many travel games.

However, many California officials are against repealing the ban on the grounds that it would be a tacit approval of laws they feel are discriminatory.

"We can't back down, especially as a record amount of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is being introduced," said Assemblymember Evan Low.

California currently bans travel to the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

"When you disagree with someone, you should try to open their eyes to change hearts and minds, not pretend they don't exist," said Assemblymember Greg Wallis, a Republican. "I'm glad California is coming around to that approach."

Fox News' Houston Keene and The Associated Press contributed to this report.