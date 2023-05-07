A California man allegedly drove 12 hours to his estranged brother's house to knock on his front door and shoot him dead before lighting his house on fire.

Authorities released video from that day that caught a gun battle between the man and officers arriving at the scene.

The Weber County Attorney's Office says 66-year-old Jeffery Roberts made the 12-hour drive from Long Beach, California, to his brother, Scott Roberts, home in Ogden, Utah, on April 27 at approximately 7 p.m.

A Ring camera captures a brief awkward encounter between the estranged brothers before Jeffrey pulls out a gun from his jacket and begins firing.

"Hey, what's up?" Jeffrey is heard asking his brother.

"What are you doing here?" his estranged brother replies.

After firing multiple shots off camera, Jeffrey can be seen exiting the house and returning carrying a duffel bag and shotgun while on his cell phone. Police say he shot Scott and his sister-in-law, who were enjoying dinner before the invasion.

The audio is unintelligible at times, but he tells the person on the other end of the line to go into his garage and empty his bank account "as soon as you can."

The attorney’s office said the man used road flares to set his brother’s home on fire.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing multiple shots, police said.

"It was next door, and it sounded like gunshots, but I'm not sure about that," the unidentified told local police. "It was pretty loud, there were several shots fired."

Officers soon arrived at the home, which had begun going up in flames. The attorney's office said that Jeffrey immediately opened fire on the police. Officers said that the bullets struck a police SUV as well as the garage door of a neighbor across the street.

The graphic bodycam and doorbell camera show Roberts stepping outside and firing multiple rounds and officers return fire. Seconds later, Jeffrey is seen collapsing to the ground, dead following the brief gunfight.

Police say Jeffrey was armed with a 9mm handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and over 150 shotgun shells and was carrying a total of 23 fully loaded handgun magazines.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. The incident is being investigated by the Weber County Attorney's Office.