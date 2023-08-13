A California man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least five women across Los Angeles and West Hollywood, according to officials.

Andrey "Cosmo" Nguyen, 37, is charged with seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance, one count of forcible rape, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, one count of sale/transportation/offer to sell a controlled substance and one count of sexual battery.

Between June 2021 and June 2023, Nguyen allegedly drugged and assaulted women between the ages of 18 and 21, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Friday in announcing the arrest.

"The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," Gascón said in a statement. "My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent sexual assault, support survivors, and hold abusers accountable. We encourage any additional victims of Andrey Thanh Nguyen to come forward."

Nguyen was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment the following day, Gascón said. Bail was set for $1,230,000 and his next court date is scheduled for August 30.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the case.

Officials believe there may be additional victims and are asking the public to reach out with information identifying any victims.