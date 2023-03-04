A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing six people in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The stabbings reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between two groups of people.

The stabbings occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

Police apprehended and arrested the suspect shortly after.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that they do not believe the altercation was gang-related.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital. All of them were reportedly in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.