Two bonded dogs are available for adoption after being found wandering the streets of California.

Etsy and Dwight were found on a busy street in Hayward, California, walking side by side.

A good Samaritan saw the pair and picked them up, keeping them safe while searching for their owners, according to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in California.

When no owners were located, the good Samaritan turned to Muttville for help in finding the two pooches a new home.

The 12-year-old best buddies are now in the care of Muttville in San Francisco.

Etsy is a 19-pound female Chihuahua mix who loves to snuggle and take naps, especially with Dwight by her side, according to Muttville.

She spends most of her days lounging around the house because she isn’t as mobile as Dwight.

Dwight is a 20-pound male Spaniel mix known for being sweet and friendly with other dogs, cats and kids, the rescue organization notes.

Dwight is also doggy door-trained for potty breaks when his owner isn’t home.

He loves to be outdoors and is curious and very active, according to the rescue.

Although the two are very different, they share a close bond that is obvious upon spending time with them, the rescue also says.

Due to their special bond, Muttville would like the two to be adopted together.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization that works to help dogs over the age of 7 find a loving home.

The organization works with various shelters, individuals and other animal organizations to care for senior pups who have been surrendered.

For more information on adopting Dwight and Etsy from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, visit Muttville.org.

