Meet Nate — an adorable dog looking for a forever home and family that will appreciate his "bat" ears.

Nate is a 12-year-old miniature pinscher Australian kelpie mix located at the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco.

Found as a stray, Nate was brought to Muttville and is currently living in a foster home.

SENIOR DOG IN CALIFORNIA ON THE VERGE OF BEING EUTHANIZED IS ADOPTED, BEATS CANCER

This older boy is considered a great companion and wants to be wherever his human is, the rescue notes.

Muttville board member Patty Stanton told Fox News Digital that Nate will follow his humans from room to room — always wanting to snuggle.

"He’ll seek out your lap and share his affection with some sweet licks to your face," she said.

WASHINGTON, D.C., RESCUE DOG UP FOR ADOPTION FOR NEARLY THREE YEARS IS STILL SEARCHING FOR LOVING HOME

Nate is also known for enjoying car rides and visiting new places, the rescue also said.

This little rescue dog is house-trained and loves to perch on the couch to look out the window, said Muttville.

CALIFORNIA DOG NAMED PLATINUM, A SILVER CHIHUAHUA, HAS HAD A TOUGH ROAD, NEEDS A FOREVER HOME

Nate is great with people but is not keen with all other canines — and does not like when others are rambunctious.

"He’s saving all the doggy love for his humans," Stanton said.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of senior dogs — specifically dogs over the age of seven.

Since the rescue opened in 2007, over 10,000 dogs have been rescued and brought to loving homes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Interested in adopting Nate?

Email adoptions@muttville.org for more information.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: California dog named Platinum, a silver Chihuahua, has had a tough road, needs a forever home

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories.