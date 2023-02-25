A dog named Pebbles is looking for her forever home after her owner surrendered her to a shelter.

Seven-year-old Pebbles, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, was surrendered in September 2020 to Best Friends Animal Society's Los Angeles Pet Adoption Center.

She's still looking for a loving home.

Pebbles is considered a fun and sweet dog who loves to play with her toys.

Pebbles also reportedly enjoys attention from humans — whether it's going on walks or running around the yard together.

Pebbles is food motivated and enjoys treats during her training, the shelter said.

Pebbles needs to be in a home with no other dogs, as she does not do well around other canines, the shelter also said.

She is muzzle-trained and walks well on a leash.

More than anything, Pebbles is a big cuddlier, according to the shelter — so much so that she is a nominee for the Best Friends Adoptable Pet Award category, "Best Leading Cuddler."

Headquartered in Utah, Best Friends Animal Society is hosting the first Adoptable Pet Awards in which adoptable pets from across their shelter locations are nominated for various awards.

Those awards include Best Supporting Napper, Best Original Barker, Best Original Meower, Best Costume, Best Leading Cuddler and Best Action Sequence.

The dog nominees are from cities such as Kanab, Utah; New York City; Los Angeles; Houston; Bentonville, Arkansas; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anyone interested in voting on the awards can do so via Best Friends social media.

The award recipients will be announced on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said the awards will be fun and engaging.

"By highlighting a handful of adoptable dogs and cats who have been in the shelter system for a significant amount of time, we are hoping to inspire the public to get out there and adopt a pet in need of a home and help us save them all," she said.

For more information on adopting Pebbles, anyone can email adoptla@bestfriends.org.

