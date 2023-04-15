An adorable Chihuahua is up for adoption at a senior dog rescue facility in San Francisco, California.

Platinum is a 14-year-old Chihuahua who is seeking adoption and a forever home.

Platinum is currently at the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in Northern California — where she has been up for adoption more than once.

In 2019, Platinum was found as a stray dog in a nearby county.

She was brought to Solano County Animal Services before making her way to Muttville.

She was successfully adopted into a loving home, where she spent the last four years.

Recently, however, her guardian’s health failed — and Platinum was surrendered back to Muttville.

Upon arrival, the small pup was nervous and lost, says the shelter.

She settled into her new foster home quickly, however, and within a day or two was once again ready to take on life's challenges.

In Platinum's current foster home, there are other adoptable senior dogs for her to play with — something she loves, the shelter also notes.

Platinum also loves to take a nap on a lap.

She would be looking for a home, ideally, in which she can lay on her owner’s lap whenever possible.

Platinum is described as "brave" due to all the changes she's endured throughout her life — and is now looking for her forever home.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization, which works to help dogs over the age of seven find a loving home.

The organization works with various shelters, individuals and other animal organizations to care for seniors who have been given up.

For more information about Platinum and other animals up for adoption at Muttville, visit muttville.org.

