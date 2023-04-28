Criticism of Asian countries like China could incite the "murder" of Asian Americans, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., warned during a rally on Wednesday.

At a launch event for the Vincent Chin Institute, an organization dedicated to combating anti-Asian hate, Chu spoke about the necessity of pushing back against "rhetoric" that she claims fuels attacks against Asian American citizens. In fact, she warned that even "economic competition" between the U.S. and China could "escalate" violence to the point of murder.

"[W]hat we learned is that the rhetoric used around economic competition with Asian countries can result in the harm and even murder of Asian Americans here at home. Already, Asian Americans have been suffering three years of anti-Asian hate due to Trump calling COVID-19 ‘China virus’ and ‘kung flu,’ but now, the rhetoric and tension about the U.S.-China relationship comes on top of that, potentially escalating that violence. Today, the focus has shifted to extremists engaging in racial profiling of Chinese Americans due to this economic competition," Chu said.

She continued, "As a result, Chinese American scientists and researchers have been terrorized with accusations and their lives ruined. And most recently, numerous Chinese Americans, and even I, have been accused by extremist right-wing Republican congressmen, in particular this one from Texas, of being a spy for China."

The claim was likely referring to comments made by Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, questioning whether Chu was competent or loyal enough to take part in the House China Select Committee back in March. Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., both rejected Gooden’s remarks.

At the time, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. warned against "xenophobic" activity that he claimed was promoted by the "MAGA Republican majority."

"What we have to avoid the type of xenophobic activity that far too many elements within the extreme MAGA Republican majority seem to be interested in promoting," Jeffries said.

The Vincent Chin Institute referred to the death of American draftsmen Vincent Chin who was murdered by two White men in 1982. One of the goals of the organization, Chu noted, is to make Chin’s story more known to the public.

"I’ll never forget learning about Vincent Chin," Chu said. "I’m beyond confident that the legacy of the Vincent Chin Institute will be extensive."

She added, "We cannot let history repeat itself. The strongest way for us to combat this is by standing together. It is when we lock arms and unequivocally say ‘end the xenophobic rhetoric that puts lives in danger.’"

That same day, Minnesota lawmakers debated a change to House File 181, which would allow people to report alleged bias incidents such as slurs or verbal attacks. Republican representatives feared that this could lead to people being reported for hate speech and recorded by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which tracks hate crimes throughout the state.

Minnesota state Rep. Harry Niska, R., also warned that these bias incidents could even include writing an article stating that the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese lab.

"If a Minnesotan writes an article claiming or arguing that COVID-19 is a Chinese bio-weapon that leaked from a lab in Wuhan, and someone reports that article to the Department of Human Rights, is that something that the Department of Human Rights should put in their bias registry under your bill?" Niska asked.

Fellow state Rep. Samantha Van, D., admitted that since the action would be "bias motivated" that "it can be considered a bias incident."