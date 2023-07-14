Two correctional officers who were fired amid an investigation that they were sexually abusing inmates at a federal women’s prison in California pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple felony counts.

Andrew Jones, a former cook supervisor at Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, pleaded guilty to six felony charges of sexual abuse of three women he supervised. Nakie Nunley, a guard at the prison call center, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual abuse and five lesser felonies of abusive sexual contact with five women.

Both also pleaded guilty to making false statements to the government

Their pleas come after an investigation by The Associated Press last year at the facility revealed a harrowing culture of rampant abuse and subsequent cover-ups. Dublin, California, is located approximately 40 miles east of San Francisco.

The former officers will be sentenced at a later date.

Nunley wrote in his plea agreement that during an incident with an inmate in May 2021, he called her into his office, solicited sexual conduct and told her he could make her time in prison easier or more difficult. She complied with his request.

Jones and Nunley are at least the seventh and eighth former employees charged with abusing inmates after the former warden and chaplain were prosecuted last year.

In December, the prison's former warden Ray Garcia was convicted of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. He was sentenced to serve six years in prison.

Sexual activity between a prison worker and an inmate is not permitted. Correctional employees, who enjoy substantial power over inmates, can abuse this authority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.