California emergency workers rescued six construction laborers who were trapped after a construction site collapse in Glendale on Wednesday, officials said.

The Glendale Fire Department said that the collapse was reported at roughly 11 a.m. on Glendale Avenue.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that the workers were installing metal roof trusses when the incident occurred.

Six workers were trapped after the collapse. The victims were rescued with no serious injuries by 1:30 p.m.

KTLA reported that five of the workers were transported to a hospital in stable condition, while a sixth worker refused medical attention.

Aerial images show collapsed metal rafters spread across the site. Workers were stuck in lifts at least 30 feet in the air.

