California authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for a road rage shooting incident that caused a car to plow into a pizzeria on Friday.

Hayward Police Department officials reported that an altercation took place between a Chevy Avalanche pick-up truck and a stolen white Toyota Corolla, according to FOX 2 San Francisco.

A gunman in the Toyota Corolla fired shots at the Chevy Avalanche before the truck rammed into Round Table Pizza on Foothill Boulevard.

"I was very scared, and I didn't know what happened," Round Table Pizza manager Santiago Munoz said to FOX 2. "I heard a noise, but then I heard the car coming through us. It was very scary."

Munoz also reported that he was punched by a teenage boy coming out of the truck after he asked what was going on.

A police spokesperson said that the incident likely stemmed from road rage.

"Obviously, people can get emotional when they feel like they've been cut off or when they feel like there's some sort of unfair driving behavior that's going on," Hayward Police Department spokeswoman Cassondra Fovel told FOX 2.

"We just want to caution the community that you never know if anybody is armed," she added.

Hayward Police Department has not made any arrests and is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hayward Police Department for more information, but has not received a response.