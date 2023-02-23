A new business in California has postponed its opening after thieves stole most of the owner's inventory.

Owner Kevin Greene says that he used his savings to start a new men's clothing store called The Suit Lounge in Oakland, which was slated to open this weekend.

Surveillance footage showed a pair of thieves smashing the store's glass door on Monday and crawling in.

Greene, who has 40 years of experience in the men's clothing retail business, estimated that the thieves stole $45,000 worth of merchandise – roughly 75% of the inventory.

OAKLAND POLICE TO INCREASE PRESENCE AMID CRIME WAVE, CITY LEADERS SEEK TO REVERSE PLANNED CUTS

"I'm numb. A lot of sweat equity, a lot of money invested," told FOX 2 San Francisco. "I'm two blocks from City Hall. I shouldn't be afraid to open a business two blocks from City Hall."

This was the first time that Greene owned a business, and he hoped to use the opportunity to mentor young men and introduce them to entrepreneurship.

"I can't tell you how many people tried to talk me into not opening up in Oakland, but it's something I felt in my spirit to do," Greene explained.

"Dressing is an art. And a lot of men don't know. They come in for guidance," he added.

ACTING OAKLAND POLICE CHIEF PAUL FIGUEROA STEPS DOWN AFTER TWO DAYS ON THE JOB AMID SEX SCANDAL

Greene had not yet purchased insurance before the break-in, so he is still figuring out how to recoup the loss. One of his friends set up a GoFundMe to help Greene.

"I'm not a quitter. I'm going to succeed. I'm going to stay open, and I'll have top security," Greene said.