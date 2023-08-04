Two people, including a young child, were found dead Friday in a California home during a welfare check, authorities said.

San Jose police officers found a woman in her 70s and a 6-year-old boy in an apartment unit at the Vista Apartments complex, FOX 2 San Francisco reported. A family member told the news outlet the woman and boy were shot and killed. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the San Jose Police Department said.

A motive for the slayings is unknown. The family member said the suspect is the child's uncle and nephew of the woman killed.

"It's messed up…" Chinette Jenkins said through teary eyes. "And I don't know what else to say."

The killings were San Jose's 23rd and 24th homicides of this year. Jenkins said she saw the man a few days ago acting agitated and unsettled.

"Because he has a mental problem. If he doesn’t have any drugs, he acts crazy. Like he stole my tablet. My boyfriend’s laptop, he was looking to sell it to get dope, you know? He’s not right in the head. He’s not right at all," she said.

The San Jose Police Department said they will release more details.

In a statement, Vista Apartments said their "hearts go out to the family and friends of our residents."