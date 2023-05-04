A California appeals court upheld a ban on assault weapons like the AR-15.

The ruling was filed last week and is the first decision since the U.S. Supreme Court limited California's ability to regulate firearms, Fox San Francisco reported. The high ruled last year that states cannot take away people's right to carry a concealed firearm.

"But the big question remaining was, does that apply to every kind of firearm or weapon? The California court has said, no it doesn’t. Our AR-15 ban still stands," said Steven Clark, a legal analyst, told the news outlet.

ATF DIRECTOR REFUSES TO DEFINE ‘ASSAULT WEAPON,’ SAYS IT’S UP TO CONGRESS

The Third District Court ruled Friday that high-capacity rifles like the AR-15 can't be sold in California.

The ruling also upheld the conviction of Alex Bocanegra, a San Jose man who was charged with attempted murder when he used an assault rifle to shoot at a former friend.

California has taken strict measures to limit the use of assault weapons. Gov. Gavin Newsom has endorsed tighter gun control measures following a string of mass shootings in the state earlier this year.

He supported legislation that would ban people from carrying guns into churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and other privately-owned businesses that are open to the public. The rule wouldn't apply if the business owner puts up a sign that says concealed guns are allowed.

"Gun safety saves lives," Newsom said at a February news conference to announce the proposed bill. "More guns, more lives lost."

Many gun owners believe they should be able to own firearms, especially for protection.

"For protection, for self-protection. Just on the 1st of this month, I own a shop in San Lorenzo. I had an attempted robbery when a bunch of guys drove their car into my shop. They came out with guns, you know," Mohamed Jamal, owner of Reed’s Indoor Range in Santa Clara, told the news outlet.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Second Amendment organizations for comment.