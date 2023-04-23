A 15-year-old boy from California was arrested last month for allegedly running an illegal drug marketplace on the social media site Telegram.

According to a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were looking into the death of a female that was possibly the result of a drug overdose on Feb. 10.

During the investigation, authorities identified the 15-year-old male suspect who was allegedly running an online drug marketplace on Telegram. The high school student sold alprazolam — the common name for Xanax — psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana products.

On March 16, the high school student agreed to sell an undercover agent Xanax, and a search warrant was executed on the boy’s residence in Oxnard, California. During the search, authorities seized the amount of Farmapram that was going to be sold to the detective.

Farmapram is medication manufactured in Mexico containing alprazolam, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Due to the boy’s age, he was arrested and released to his guardian. Police did not share his name.

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review for potential criminal charges.